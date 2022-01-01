Cobra Kai season 4 finale: Who won the All Valley Tournament?

For almost the entirety of Cobra Kai season 4, we knew we were building towards the epic All Valley Tournament. So what happened when we actually got there? Who was the winner?

Based on the way the show was promoted, you probably expected a few twists to take place with the final showdown. That happened multiple times over. First, we learned that the men and women were going to be split up in separate divisions and from there, a skills competition was also announced. The dojo with the most overall points at the end could be declared the overall winner, and that was important when it comes to the bet that was made at the end of last season.

Watch our Cobra Kai season 4 premiere review!

Here’s the bad news for both Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang: Neither one of them managed to get what they wanted. While Eli was able to step in for Miguel (who departed, not feeling a sense of purpose anymore) and defeat Robby in the men’s final, Cobra Kai won the skills portion of the event. Meanwhile, Tory defeated Sam in the women’s portion, only for it to be later revealed that the referee was bribed by Terry Silver to fix the match. Tory overheard the conversation after the fact!

Because of all of this Cobra Kai is still functioning, but with Terry at the helm after he framed John Kreese and had him arrested. Meanwhile, Daniel has teamed up with a new ally in order to take down his enemies once and for all: Chozen!

What did you think about the events of the Cobra Kai season 4 finale?

Did you like the results of the All Valley and all of the twists? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jess Carter.

