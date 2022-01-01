Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9: Dexter, Harrison on same page?

At midnight Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 is going to arrive on the Showtime app and, of course, there are reasons aplenty for excitement. This is the penultimate episode of the season! Heck, it could be the second-to-last for the series as a whole. Despite the demand for more of this franchise the network is understandably being super-cautious when it comes to announcing more. They don’t want to do anything when it comes to giving the end of this story away.

What we can say entering episode is that for the first time, Dexter and Harrison could be fully on the same page, potentially working together for a common goal.

New Dexter: New Blood discussion! Take a look below to see our thoughts in video form on the most-recent episode. Once you’re done doing that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That will be your source for more coverage through the rest of the season, and we’re excited for everything coming up.

The previews for this installment already suggest that Michael C. Hall’s character is going to be opening up to Harrison fully about his Dark Passenger and with that in mind, the two have no more secrets (at least so we hope). They can figure out how to move forward together and honestly, they’re going to need each other to take on Kurt Caldwell. Both are fully aware now of what he is capable of and how hard it could be to get him behind bars again. To Dexter, killing him may end up being the best option, controversial as that may be.

There’s another issue entering this episode, as well, and it’s as simple as the threat that Angela Bishop presents herself to be. Dexter and Harrison aren’t aware yet that she’s closing in on the Bay Harbor Butcher, and she could blindside them both before anyone knows what’s going on.

