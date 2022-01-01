The Bachelor: See Clayton Echard, Jesse Palmer on Rose Parade float

This morning marked an annual tradition in the Rose Parade, and The Bachelor opted to get involved once more this year.

In the past, we have seen the ABC show choose to do something in order to promote the upcoming season at the Pasadena event and in the end, it just makes a whole lot of sense. Think about the synergy here! With The Bachelor, you have a series that uses roses as its most iconic prop; it also traditionally films out on the West Coast, and it is returning to the all-familiar mansion this year for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can take a new look at the float being used for the Rose Parade this year, one featuring the front of the mansion plus new lead Clayton Echard and post Jesse Palmer. We feel like there are jokes aplenty with the fact that Jesse and Clayton look almost like the same person, especially with how they are styled. If you didn’t watch this past season with Michelle Young, would you even be able to tell the two of them apart?

The idea for this season is likely to establish some more stability to the franchise, but there is still a major risk with the season: There is a lot of Bachelor Nation burnout right now. We have a new season of The Bachelor coming just a couple of weeks after Michelle’s season came to a close. Will viewers be eager to check out something more, even if you are bringing the mansion back? We honestly think a lot of it is going to have to do with what Clayton brings to the table and how fun some of the contestants are.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

We're celebrating 2️⃣0️⃣ years of #TheBachelor!! 🤩 Catch @ClaytonEchard and @JessePalmerTV on The Bachelor Mansion Float during the Rose Parade tomorrow morning! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/BDRDHukbDH — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 31, 2021

