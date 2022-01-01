Doctor Who season 14 premiere date hopes after New Year’s Day special

Following today’s big New Year’s Day special on BBC One, why not look ahead to Doctor Who season 14? We know that it is still a good while away. Yet, that’s not going to be something that stops us here.

So where should we begin? We suppose it’s by going ahead and making it clear that season 14, in earnest, is most likely not going to air in 2022. Instead, you’re going to see two more specials featuring Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor. The latter will be her final appearance, and then we will witness, most likely the next regeneration. Russell T. Davies has been brought in as the new showrunner, but there is not a new star pegged for the role as of yet. We think we’re probably a few weeks away, at least, from getting that announcement.

Ultimately, having a bit of a break for Doctor Who beyond this season could prove to be a good thing for a handful of reasons. For starters, it gives Davies a chance to establish what he wants for the show, and also gives viewers plenty of time to miss the series before embarking on a new chapter.

As for what to expect within the final episodes of Whittaker’s run as the Doctor, we anticipate that a lot of it is going to begin with adventure. These episodes will likely serve as some sort of microcosm for everything that we’ve seen on the show over the past few years. That most likely means some moments to laugh, but also opportunities to get emotional or even learn something. No matter who is the lead this series is all about imagination, and we really don’t think that is going to be ending anytime soon.

We’re grateful, above all, that this show continues to persevere and shine across multiple generations.

