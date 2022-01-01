Rose Parade 2022 start time: LeVar Burton set to be Grand Marshal

The 2022 Rose Parade is airing in just a matter of hours on NBC — want to know the start time, or the hosts for the big event straight from Pasadena? Rest assured, we’ve got you covered!

First things first, let’s of course make it clear that the Rose Parade is, in fact, still happening. While we know there are a number of health and safety measures in place, the Tournament of Roses is still moving forward. It’s a chance for some escapism, but also a chance to start off the year with sunshine. It’s never the most-heralded event of the year, but it’s something we love to watch as a symbol of hope for the 364 days that follow.

Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson are going to serve as the hosts for this year show, which we imagine is a good cross-promotion for NBC given the final season of This Is Us is premiering just a matter of days later. This is a slight departure from what we’ve seen from them in years past, where newscasters from The Today Show typically were center stage here.

The Parade itself is going to be kicking off at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, or 8:30 for those of you out there on the West Coast. Below, you can also see via an NBC press release some details about the event itself this time around:

Nearly a thousand white-glove volunteers will spend more than 80,000 meticulous hours creating this year’s masterpiece floral floats that will span up to 75-feet long and up to 35-feet high. The floats will feature effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles. Beginning with a B-2 Spirit flyover, viewers will also enjoy hundreds of energetic performers and, as previously announced, 20 marching bands from the U.S. and around the world. Parade participants also include equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard and of course, the famous Rose Queen and her Royal Court.

What do you most want to see from the 2022 Rose Parade?

