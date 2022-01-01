Is Martin Kove leaving Cobra Kai following the events of the season 4 finale? At this point, we’d absolutely understand if anyone out there thinks that. Just think in terms of what happened near the end of the episode.

When John Kreese sought out Terry Silver, it was clear that he was looking for someone to aid in the dojo. However, what he got instead was someone who was trying to achieve his own goal and had no issue screwing others over along the way who crossed him. Terry knew how to manipulate his old friend, and was ready to do so the moment he saw weakness in his eyes.

In the finale Terry had Kreese arrested, but for a crime he did not even commit! He’s done a lot of terrible things, but what he did NOT do was rough up Stingray, who came back to the show desperate (to the surprise of no one) to be a part of Cobra Kai once more. Terry allowed him to come on, but there was a really big catch: He had to tell the authorities that Kreese beat him up when in reality, Silver himself staged the whole thing.

Much of this entire finale was about how much he manipulated everything, including having Tory win the final match after one of the officials was paid off. This is a man who will stop at nothing to get what he wants, and we saw that play out here in full.

Are you worried at all that Martin Kove could be leaving Cobra Kai following the events of the season 4 finale?

