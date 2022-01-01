Is Xolo Maridueña leaving Cobra Kai, and the role of Miguel, following the events of the season 4 finale? It’s easy to wonder that at present.

For starters, consider where the character left off! Rather than remain in the Valley or even compete in the final part of the tournament, he decided instead to commence a journey for answers he so desperately needs: In particular, he’s off looking for his father in Mexico City. That’s where the bus he hopped on indicated that it was headed. Unfortunately, there’s another twist that came soon after this…

So what did we learn here? It’s really quite simple: Miguel’s father does not even know he exists! That is courtesy of Carmen, who told Johnny Lawrence that at the end of the episode. This creates quite an interesting ripple effect moving forward that should be very much an exciting thing for the story to explore. How will Miguel find him, and will Johnny and Carmen do their best to track him down?

One of the things that we feel reasonably confident about is Xolo’s future on the show. While we know that there are a lot of projects coming down the road for him, season 5 has already filmed and we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests he is not involved. There could be a time when the character leaves this world for good, but it certainly does not seem as though we’re there just yet.

