Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 9, 10 discussion!

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive further into season 5 episode 9? We know that we’ve been waiting a long time to see the show back. Are we at that point where the show is finally back?

We wish that we could share a little bit of good news on this particular subject, but we’re not there just yet. We’ll be waiting for at least a couple more days for the series to come back; new episodes will kick off on Sunday in a brand-new timeslot of 10:00 p.m. Eastern. Prepare yourselves for big missions, high-octane action, and also some familiar faces coming back.

Season 5 episode 9, “Survive” – When Deacon enlists Chris’ help on an off-duty private security detail, they struggle to survive when they’re attacked by a drug cartel looking to kidnap their wealthy VIP client, on the new day and time of the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 5 episode 10, “Three Guns” – The SWAT team partners with the DEA to locate stolen rocket launchers smuggled into Los Angeles, high-power weapons with new technology capable of cutting through armored tanks. Also, a personal issue for Tan arises when a colleague is hurt in the field; Hondo’s inquiry into the arrest of a homeless veteran for Leroy (Michael Beach), Darryl’s father, sparks an idea for a new policing initiative; and Luca suspects the mother of his mentee, Kelly (Angelica Scarlet Johnson), wants to date him, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Jan. 9 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Michael Beach guest stars as Leroy, Hondo’s childhood friend and Darryl’s father. Angelica Scarlet Johnson, daughter of series star Kenny Johnson, returns as Kelly, Luca’s mentee.

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

