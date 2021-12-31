Where is Brooke Baldwin on CNN New Year’s Eve? Did she leave CNN?

Where is Brooke Baldwin during tonight’s CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast? Her absence may come as a surprise to some.

Yet, if you have been watching the network’s annual broadcast for some time, then you may be familiar already with the fact that Brooke would be missing in action. After all, the news anchor announced her departure earlier this year, with her final appearance happening this past April. She said at the time that there were a number of other things she was excited to explore, though she also has levied some criticism at the network over a lack of diverse voices and being dominated by men, especially at the top-end executive level. (If you didn’t see her farewell message, you can watch it below.)

We know that Brooke as a journalist and storyteller is very much missed, and it has been worthwhile keeping up with her in the months since. For the sake of this article, though, we recognize that not everyone out there is a regular CNN viewer, and maybe just tunes in to the network for big elections and/or the lighthearted New Year’s Eve special. So to some out there, this will be a big blow.

Of course, the show will go on tonight, with Lemon being joined now by Alisyn Camerota and comedian Dulce Sloan, who will help celebrate the New Year in the Central Time Zone. It feels clear that the show won’t quite be the same, mostly because Brooke and Don’s on-screen chemistry was so palpable and they had so many memorable antics over the years. (Some of it was just Brooke reacting to some crazy things Don was doing and that was fine.)

We hope that Baldwin realizes tonight that she’s missed, especially since this special is so much about nostalgia and finding little ways to smile. We’re still in the midst of a really tough time in America, and we know that this special is a little escape from that.

Are you missing Brooke Baldwin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast?

