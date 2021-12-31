CNN New Year’s Eve 2022: Start time for Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper

Are you preparing to ring in 2022 with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN? If so, this very article is for you! We’ll break down everything that you need to know entering the big show tonight, which is probably going to be hilarious, awkward, weird, and a whole lot more.

Let’s start things off here, though, by posing the first important question: When this show is actually going to be on the air. It will be kicking off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time from Times Square. While we know that the omicron surge in New York is limiting attendees, it does appear for now that the show will go on.

One big change to this year’s show is the absence of longtime co-host Brooke Baldwin, who was there for some of the sillier segments with Don Lemon. Drunk Don Lemon over the years became a holiday tradition! Yet, she departed the network earlier this year. Below, you can see more of the network’s plans, plus a lineup of guest stars and performers you’ll have a chance to see:

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live from New York City’s Times Square on Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET. Back for their fifth year together, Cooper and Cohen will say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 live from Times Square. At 12:30am ET, they will hand over to CNN’s Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota, and comedian Dulce Sloan, who will continue the celebration in New Orleans as the Central Time Zone rings in the New Year.

The program will also feature CNN correspondents at celebrations across the country, including CNN’s Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, Randi Kaye in Key West, Richard Quest from the top of a NYC skyscraper, Chloe Melas from Times Square, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay Tuchman in Puerto Rico, Coy Wire from Minneapolis, and Donie O’Sullivan live outside a NYC Irish Bar.

Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry will headline the program from her new Las Vegas Residency titled PLAY at Resorts World in Las Vegas, along with many other special guest stars throughout the night, including William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and many more.

We hope that everyone out there has a happy and prosperous new year, and it’s one full of warm memories and laughter. We know that this edition of CNN New Year’s Eve won’t be the same as in years past, but it could still prove to be fun!

