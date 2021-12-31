New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022 start time & lineup of performers!

Want to know the start time for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022, or at least the full lineup of performers this go-around? We’ve got a lot of good news to share within!

Let’s start things off here with the following: This is the 50th anniversary of the special! We feel like that is one of the reasons why ABC was so intent on having this show this year, even in the midst of a massive omicron spread all over the United States. We know that it has led to some cancellations within the show, as LL Cool J will no longer be performing after testing positive.

Below, you can get an overall description of what to expect from the broadcast:

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” 50th year celebration will feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination. The Spanish language countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The most-watched annual celebration, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” will air FRIDAY, DEC. 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

In his 17th year, multihyphenate headlining host Ryan Seacrest will oversee New Year’s festivities in Times Square. This year marks the 50th anniversary of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition, which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

So who is still slated to perform?

The commercial from the special notes that Journey, Karol G, OneRepublic, and Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will be a part of the show in some way. There are also some big surprises that are being hyped up. At this point, we wouldn’t necessarily watch the show for one specific performance; instead, look at this as an opportunity to reflect on the year and look more ahead to what’s to come down the road. It’s nostalgia and, for so many people, it’s tradition.

