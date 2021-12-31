New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 spoilers: Is everyone chasing joy?

From the beginning of New Amsterdam season 4, it was clear that joy was a theme for so many of these characters. After so much struggle, Max decided to seek it out by getting romantically involved with Dr. Sharpe — and also opting to move to London! It’s a big change that comes with huge ramifications, so we’ll have to see if some of that joy remains firmly in place for the remainder of the season.

As for everyone else, rest assured there are opportunities to explore joy, there as well — this theme is not just going to be limited to Max and Helen! Speaking to TV Insider ahead of the show’s big return on Tuesday, here is some of what executive producer David Schulner had to say:

“Everyone’s going to be chasing joy. Everyone’s going to be running toward it. It doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy or it’s going to happen instantaneously. It doesn’t seem realistic in my life. So joy is hard earned and sometimes fleeting and hopefully long lasting, but our characters have to earn it … I think Max and Sharpe certainly did. When they left New Amsterdam, it was with the intention of finding their bliss, chasing their joy, and unfortunately it just took them away from New Amsterdam, But hopefully that moment was the culmination of joy. And we’ll see more of that in London.”

It absolutely does make sense that New Amsterdam would want to tell a more hopeful story at this point, especially after what we’ve seen both in the real world and some hard times in season 3. Yet, we have to remember that this show is a medical drama, and not just one designed to make all of the characters smile all the time. There could be devastating moments to come at some point, but at least it doesn’t appear to be the focus in the immediate future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you want to see for all of the characters on New Amsterdam entering season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to sound off in the comments below! Of course, remember to also stay at the site for further news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







