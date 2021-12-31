Blue Bloods season 12: Will we see any of Baez’s recovery?

Blue Bloods season 12 is going to be returning to CBS one week from Friday, and we have a good sense of a lot of what’s coming up!

Yet, there are of course a few things that are left to the imagination, and that of course includes the status of one Maria Baez. Are we going to see her recover from her injuries? Sure, but will it actually happen onscreen?

Eventually, we know that Marisa Ramirez’s character will be back working with Danny; executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor confirmed on social media that she will have a storyline on the upcoming January 21 episode. Before that, though, her status remains MIA: We haven’t seen her in any of the promotional photos, and we hope that this is just because the show is keeping her story a secret.

What we’d love to see moving forward here is an opportunity to see Baez get better and have Danny support her; this would really showcase the impact of getting shot, and make it so that her return to the force is something that doesn’t come easy. It’s also an opportunity for the writers to a lot of viewers out there who may be recovering from any personal setbacks of their own.

As for why we may not see her recover from her injuries until she’s back on the force, the argument is simple: There is only so much time in a given episode. Because the focus of the show is always the Reagans, they are always going to get screen time over anyone else. We have to expect this to be the case here, as well.

What do you think we’re going to be seeing from Baez, if anything, when it comes to her recovery on Blue Bloods?

