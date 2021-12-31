Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale: When is it set to air?

For anyone out there excited to see the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 finale, we have a good sense now as to when it will air. Not only that, but its larger importance in the show as a whole!

Let’s start here by diving into the specific air date, and also what that could mean for Power Book IV: Force.

In the event you did not know, the season 2 finale for Ghost is going to air on Sunday, February 6 pending some last-minute scheduling surprises. What this means is that it’s going to be arriving the exact same day as the premiere of Power Book IV: Force. This is going to be a great chance for both shows to generate viewership, and it’s the sort of cross-promotion we know that the network is looking for.

As for what could happen in the Power Book II finale, it’s obviously a little too early to know for sure! Yet, we do think that we’re going to see the writers build towards something big with Mecca and Lorenzo, especially with the latter getting out of prison. Meanwhile, we also have to wait and see if Tariq gets out of prison — if he does, what in the world is going to happen from here? Who is he going to get revenge over? We’re worried about the situation when it comes to him and Brayden, mostly because he has been working in secret with Cane.

