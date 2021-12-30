And Just Like That season 1 episode 6 promo: Carrie moving downtown?

Next week is going to bring you And Just Like That season 1 episode 6 — are you excited to see a little bit of what lies ahead?

Of course, a lot of that is going to depend on the character. When it comes Carrie Bradshaw, for example, we’re going to have a chance to learn more about her moving downtown. She’s had some other memories there over the years, but this is going to be a chance for something new, something different.

Speaking of something different, she could also be helping Anthony get plastic surgery, so there’s that. (We’re far from the only person out there who misses Stanford on the show; we’re more or less 100% confident on this very subject.)

As for some of the other characters, Miranda is still in a spot where she’s going to have to confront her feelings and all of the complications that come with that. Isn’t admitting to some of them the first step? This is going to be a really messy situation for her, and we can only imagine what Steve’s reaction will eventually be with a lot of this. Meanwhile, Charlotte needs some harsh lessons on cultural sensitivity, at least per doll collection.

This is an episode titled “Diwali,” and the promo below gives you at least a small sense of how this is going to factor into the overall story. Admittedly, this is a holiday that we have not seen be featured all that much on TV in general — we would say that The Office has probably the memorable Diwali episode out there. We’ll see where this one stacks up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to And Just Like That

What do you most want to see when it comes to And Just Like That season 1 episode 6?

What storyline are you most intrigued to check out ? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO Max.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







