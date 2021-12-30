Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about Station 19 along with it? There’s always a lot to dive into when it comes to these shows.

The first thing that we should dive into here is rather simple: Breaking down where the show is right now. There is no new episode of Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19 tonight, and nor is there is going to be more over the next few weeks. You’re waiting until February to see either one of these shows on the air.

So what is the reason for the delay at the moment? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the Olympics in February. This serves as a natural hiatus-point for these two shows, and it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for either one of them to come back at some point before then. Otherwise, it’d maybe get a few more episodes on the air before going on another break.

In having this extended break right now, what this does is allow both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 a chance to have huge runs in the late winter/spring, and that allows for a greater opportunity for both of these shows to have fewer hiatuses and a story that viewers can sink their teeth into.

When both shows come back…

At the center of the series, we’ll see a life-or-death crisis involving Owen Hunt. Be prepared for the fate of this character to be center stage and with that in mind, we’re going to see an epic crossover between this show and then also Station 19.

Hopefully, at some point before the two shows come back we’re also going to have a chance to hear something more about a potential renewal for each — we know there are talks happening already on the future of Grey’s.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







