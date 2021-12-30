NCIS season 19 episode 10 photo: McGee and Knight’s stakeout!

Come Monday night you’re going to finally see NCIS season 19 episode 10 on the air and, of course, there’s a lot of action! “Pledge of Allegiance” could be a tale of not making false impressions but no matter what happens, we’re going to see a lot of the team out in the field.

For a little more evidence of that, be sure to check out the new photo above! This is an image from the episode showing Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) on what seems to be a stake-out. We have a good feeling that they are searching for Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar, a man who has been accused of trying to sell classified intel. Is he really guilty? That’s what we will have to wait and see on.

We know that at some point after this photo, we’re going to see these two involved in some sort of chase scene; their target may be running, but it may not be for the reason anyone expects. There could be another twist coming in the weeks ahead, but we have to wait and see precisely what that looks like.

In general, one of the things we’re hoping to see moving forward this season is stories that matter more beyond just a single episode. Will this case matter in the long-term? Maybe not individually, but it’d be nice to see a few remnants jammed in here at some point.

