Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 7, 8 spoilers

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Are we about to have a chance to check out season 9 episode 7? We’ve been waiting a little while to see it, so of course it would be great to get into what lies ahead for James Spader and the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing a little bit of bad news: You won’t have a chance to see another episode tonight. There is no installment on the air until January 6, but we think the writers are doing enough to make the wait worthwhile.

In the event you haven’t heard as of yet, season 9 episode 7 is going to be a big spotlight into Donald Ressler — and beyond that, episode 8 will give you a chance to see more of what happens in the aftermath of Reddington learning about Dembe’s betrayal. We’ve got synopses for both of these installments below; hopefully, they set a worthy stage for what you can expect moving forward.

Season 9 episode 7, “Between Sleep and Awake” – 01/06/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : In a series of flashbacks, Ressler recalls his actions in the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen’s death. TV-14

Season 9 episode 8, “Dr. Razmik Maier” – 01/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate. Red digs deeper into Dembe’s betrayal. Ressler struggles with sobriety. TV-14

