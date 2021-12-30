Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 8 return date at Paramount+

Following the big episode today on Paramount+, do you want to get the Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 8 return date?

The first order of business here should be us going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: You’ll be waiting a little while in order to see Sonequa Martin-Green and the rest of the cast back. At the moment, the plan is for season 4 to return on February 10.

Rest assured, there is a good bit of this season left, and we do imagine that there is a lot of action and drama around every corner. We know that this was one of the most challenging seasons of the show to make, thanks mostly to the global pandemic that gravely impacted everything across the globe. Yet, we don’t get the sense that this will impact all that much when it comes to what you see story-wise moving forward.

So how many more seasons could this show conceivably go? That’s absolutely something to wonder about and for good reason. Streaming shows don’t often have the longest shelf life in the known world, but we also don’t get the sense that Paramount+ wants to end Star Trek: Discovery anytime soon. They know that this is one of their premier shows and they’ve already used it to launch spin-offs and a whole lot more. With this being a signature show for them and with Michael Burnham just getting a chance to step up at the end of season 3, we’re hoping for many more years.

For now, though, let’s just be excited that there are more episodes coming in just a month and a half.

