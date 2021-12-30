Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: MacGyver alum Levy Tran to guest star

How about this for some surprising Magnum PI season 4 news? We are going to have a chance to see Levy Tran on the CBS show; however, it won’t be in the same role she played previously on MacGyver.

According to a report from TVLine, Tran will appear in at least one episode as Tia Min, described as “a powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard … While loyal to her boss, Min abides by her own code (and harbors a secret agenda). Circumstances will force Magnum to work with Min when his interests coincide with her employer’s.”

We know that Magnum PI and MacGyver are technically set in the same universe, as both of these shows have done crossovers with Hawaii Five-0 in the past. However, Hawaii Five-0 is technically also set in the same world as the NCIS franchise and we’ve technically seen actors play multiple roles across it already. Heck, Meredith Eaton is coming back to NCIS in the new year as Carol Wilson!

We do think there is at least a little bit of a MacGyver Easter egg factored into this casting, as Tran played Mac’s de-facto bodyguard Desi. This is a different sort of role, but we don’t think that the writers here are totally out to make you forget about everything that happened beforehand.

Remember here that Magnum PI season 4 is going to return to CBS with new episodes on Friday, January 7 — just one week from tomorrow! There will be a lot of fun stuff to get into moving forward there, including Higgins having a romantic dream about Thomas. As for what that means for her long-term future, we have to wait and see … but at least we’re set up for some fun stuff, right?

