This Is Us season 6: Justin Hartley on eventual series finale, ending

There are a lot of things to be excited about when it comes to This Is Us season 6, but there’s also one thing to be concerned over: The ending.

Do we have a lot of confidence in Dan Fogelman and a lot of his writing staff? Sure, but we’re also well aware of how polarizing in general a series finale can be. There aren’t a lot of people who universally agree that the end of a given show is “good.” There are always divided opinions and at this point, we’re used to that. If you are a writer, the best thing that you can hope for is that viewers understand your ending, even if they don’t agree with every single twist you’re bringing out.

New This Is Us video! Take a look below to get some of our most-recent thoughts on the season 5 finale! We’ll be reviewing the show soon after the season 6 premiere, so SUBSCRIBE now to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them.

Speaking in a new interview with Haute Living, star Justin Hartley (Kevin) made it clear how challenging it can be to end a series — but, at the same time, also some of the confidence that he had in the team to come up with something that works:

“It’s a tricky thing to end a series. It’s as tricky as the pilot, really. In the pilot, you’re introducing a lot of characters and a lot of plot and a lot of story. You want people to connect with the characters, and you have a limited amount of time. At the end, you have all these stories that you’ve told and a limited amount of time to wrap everything up. But I have all the faith in the world that [creator Dan Fogelman] and our writing team will figure it out. I think everyone will be pleased — beyond satisfied.”

We do get the sense that Fogelman wants to tie together as many loose ends as possible — it’ll be hard to achieve perfection, so above all else, we just want to feel something by the time the end credits roll.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6 and the potential end of the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







