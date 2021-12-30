Succession season 4: Should it be longer than nine episodes?

There were so many incredible things about Succession season 3, but also one we didn’t care for at all: The episode count. At just nine installments, we’re looking at the smallest overall order that we’ve seen for the show to date.

So is nine going to be the new normal for the show? Could we get back to ten again? There are a few different things that we could talk through on this subject.

For the time being, though, let’s talk about why we likely had nine episodes for season 3 in the first place. Some of it may have been creative, as Jesse Armstrong wants to make sure that every single one of his episodes have purpose. The global health crisis may have also had a role in making sure Succession didn’t bite off more than it can chew.

We wouldn’t be surprised if, at least for now, some decisions are still being made regarding episode count. Ten is probably the maximum we could see this season, largely because HBO in general doesn’t tend to produce seasons that are longer than this. We also wouldn’t be surprised if they stay at nine just due to how ambitious of an end product we’re talking about here.

In the end, though, we think Armstrong is going to be the decider here and what he says will go. He’s got that much of an influence at this point due to all of the success he’s had with the show so far.

