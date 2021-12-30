Yellowstone season 4 finale spoilers: Kelly Reilly talks Beth’s big move

There’s a good chance you knew already that the Yellowstone season 4 finale would be firing on all cylinders, but isn’t it nice to have more insight on that now?

Here’s what we can expect: More chaos surrounding the future of the ranch as John focuses in on potentially being Governor and what that could mean. His daughter Beth, meanwhile, is still a little more keen on the idea of revenge. John is willing to let it go since the man supposedly responsible in Riggins is behind bars … but will that stay the case if he learns someone else is responsible? We wouldn’t be shocked if we see Beth do a little more digging, and for there to be some revelations that come as a result of that.

Speaking on this further in a new interview with TV Insider, Kelly Reilly herself notes that her character’s “final act is one that she feels is not necessarily just for her father, but for herself … Her appetite for vengeance and retribution is unlike any other character I’ve ever played or seen. She will risk her life for that. In the end, she goes lone wolf.”

We do wonder if another motivation for Beth at this point is working to show Kevin Costner’s character that she has the best interests of the ranch at heart. We do think it weighs on her how he said he was disappointed in her, mostly because this isn’t exactly something that he’s said all that often to her in his life. He and Rip are the two people she cares about more than anyone, and we could see her doing something for his best interest in the finale even if he doesn’t 100% agree with it.

