New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11: What is Helen worried over?

With New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 coming to NBC this Tuesday, there is no time better than the present to discuss the current state of things for Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe.

If you’ve been watching the series for a good while now, you already know the good news: The two are on their way to London! The promos confirm that they will make it there and while in the city, you will see them collectively do what they can in order to start off a healthy a fruitful life. We’re sure that there will be a number of great moments, but we don’t want to pretend that it’s also set to be devoid of stress.

So what struggles could they be facing? We wonder if Max will be concerned about issues with his license, or simply being away from as world he knew so well. Meanwhile, we do know with certainty that Helen is concerned that her boyfriend won’t actually like being in a new country. Speaking to TVLine on this subject, here is some of what executive producer David Schulner had to say:

“…[Her] worry is that if Max is unhappy in London, it’ll be on her. That’s a heavy toll to have someone and their young child move to a different country for you. It’s not to say that there won’t be challenges along the way for Max and Sharpe, but they’re challenges that any relationship faces and any strong couple can weather.”

Do we think they’ll work through these issues? Absolutely, and the larger one we wonder about has to do with New Amsterdam itself. What’s going to happen when the hospital comes knocking? Will Max feel any sort of major temptation to go back? It’s something that there should be legitimate concern over.

