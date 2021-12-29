SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 spoilers: ‘Violence of Action’ details!

The folks at Paramount+ absolutely made you wait a long time for some SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 details. Luckily, they’ve at least started to rectify that by releasing something more today! This is an installment coming your way on Sunday, January 2, and it’s one that will pick up almost immediately after episode 10, with Bravo Team potentially compromised and some of their issues all the more glaring.

The #1 problem with the team right now may start at the top: Jason Hayes and his TBI. Meanwhile, Clay and others are trying to push forward, but there’s a real chance that divisions and Jason endangering the team with his actions could doom another operation before it even starts.

Below, you can see the full SEAL Team season 5 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Bravo Team is still on the ground in South America working against the Iranian nuclear project. Multiple high stakes missions only make the team’s interpersonal problems more obvious to all. “Violence Of Action” premieres Sunday, January 2 exclusively on Paramount+.

We’re not even at the end of the season yet and you could still make the argument that this feels like a finale. Just think in terms of everything that is going on here! We’re looking at an extremely dangerous situation where a lot of characters are away from the loved ones and not altogether safe — and for different reasons than they are typically used to.

Will Bravo even stay together after this mission is done? Sooner or later, you do have to worry that Command is going to come in and with that, kickstart another twist that could accelerate things forward in a particular way.

