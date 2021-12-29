Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Expect more layers to Tory

We’re just two days away from the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere on Netflix and as you would imagine, rivalries will be a big part of the story. One former rivalry in Johnny and Daniel is going to be coming together for the sake of stopping John Kreese and Cobra Kai. At this point, that guy has a rivalry with both of them.

For the younger characters, meanwhile, there are battles aplenty between them. Take Miguel and Robby, for example, or the subject of this piece in Tory and Samantha. This is one of the most vicious battles we’ve seen on the show, mostly because Tory has been relentless in actively trying to hurt her. It’s different from your typical karate showdown.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Josh Heald notes that you will see more Tory backstory in this upcoming season — though whether it changes your opinion of her remains to be seen:

“One of our favorite parts of writing this show is that we switch points of view quite often, and we try to never present anyone as the villain or the bad guy … Everyone’s kind of a protagonist and everyone is kind of each other’s antagonist. Our goal is always to take you into these moments of intense confrontation where you really feel the motivations of both sides and at least [get] a mindset toward understanding what brings it to that moment beyond just a bloodlust or rivalry.”

It’s going to be hard for this character to be redeemed, but maybe that’s not really the point. Even if we start to understand her better, that could be very much a good thing.

