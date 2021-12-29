Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 9, 10 spoilers

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Within this article we’ll dive into this article — plus, share some more news on what lies ahead!

As many of you probably know at this point, we’re in the midst of quite the season 4 hiatus. Unfortunately, that’s something that will continue for at least one more week. There is no installment tonight but luckily, the start of 2022 is right around the corner! That’s when the sitcom will return and below, we’ve got news on what lies ahead — not only for tonight, but also the episode after the fact! Go ahead and check out the synopses below for more…

Season 4 episode 9, “Three Exes, Role Playing and A Waterbed” – Thinking it’s Ben’s day off, Darlene brings Nick to the hardware store only to run smack into Ben, who invites Nick to join him at The Lunch Box to watch a Bears game. Meanwhile, Dan tries to spruce up the bedroom while Louise is out on the road and Jackie meets Logan’s mom on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 4 episode 10, “Spills, Pills and The Midnight Lasagna” – The Conners celebrate Mark when he makes dean’s list at his new magnet school; but when Darlene and the family learn what he’s been doing to keep up with his classmates, it’s anything but a party. Meanwhile Jackie continues to navigate her relationship with Neville on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We do think there will be a few serious, relatable moments on these upcoming episodes but at the center of everything is something still pretty simple: Getting some laughs. This continues to be a hard time for a lot of different people out there and this show can serve as a break away from a lot of the chaos.

What do want to see on The Conners season 4 episode 9?

