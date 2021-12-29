Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Season 9 episode 10 spoilers

Is The Goldbergs new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to answer that question as we’re in the midst of the holiday season. Typically, this is a time where there is no new programming on the air — but will that change with this comedy?

Well, we unfortunately have an answer to that already: It will not. There is no new episode tonight, but this is the final week of a planned hiatus here! You are going to have a chance to see the comedy return next week. Not only that, but there’s an installment the week after as well. The synopses below give you a little more insight as to what’s next.

Season 9 episode 10, “You Only Die Once, or Twice, but Never Three Times” – Beverly creates a plan to save Formica Mike’s (Richard Kind) failing marriage, but her efforts quickly backfire. Meanwhile, Barry enlists Adam and friends to create a James Bond-themed home movie in his ongoing efforts to court Joanne, but her response leaves him with a bruised ego. Both Barry and Beverly learn valuable lessons in love on an all-new episode of the “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Season 9 episode 11, “Hip-Shaking and Booty-Quaking” – Erica and Geoff decide to throw a party to prove to others and themselves that they can still have fun as a young, engaged couple. Meanwhile, Beverly assumes control of William Penn Academy as “acting principal” and presses the school faculty to put together a “Fame”-themed send-off for the senior class on a new episode of “The Goldbergs,” airing JAN. 12 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Of course, there are some big changes coming on the upcoming season — most notably when it comes to the departure of Jeff Garlin. We know it’s going to be hard to accommodate his absence, but it looks like the show is using a plan that involves old footage and then also stand-ins for the episodes he was meant to appear in.

