Yellowstone season 4 episode 10 spoilers: New, ominous finale hints…

This weekend is going to bring us Yellowstone season 4 episode 10, a finale that could alter the entire course of the future. We’re expecting it to be big, bold, and gloriously dark. It’s hard for it not to be when you look at the landscape.

For John Dutton, we know that he’s still eager to protect his land at all costs — he was willing to let the revenge plot go if it was truly Riggins who was responsible. What happens if he figures out something otherwise? We think something has to be coming to a head between him and Jamie’s biological father Garrett Randall; don’t be shocked if that happens during this episode. Also, don’t be surprised if we lose at least one character by the end; this is, after all, a show where characters do get shipped off to the metaphorical train station here and there.

To get a few more details now on the story ahead, be sure to check out the full Yellowstone season 4 finale synopsis below:

To the Duttons, family is everything. But newfound truths threaten that bond. Jimmy comes home, and has important decisions to make. Beth takes family matters into her own hands.

Beth’s big move here is one who could make or break the family. It’s an opportunity, for starters, to redeem herself in her father’s eyes — we don’t think that she cares about what others think of her, but John is the exception to the rule. Not having his favor hurts her, and she may need to figure out now how to best leverage her position at Market Equities for the good of the ranch.

Meanwhile, what’s going to happen with the Governor’s race? It doesn’t feel like there is time to resolve that this season, but Taylor Sheridan has shown a knack for surprising us here and there already…

