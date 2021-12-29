Dexter: New Blood season 1 spoilers: Big-time episode 9 hype!

For those who are unaware, Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9 is going to be coming onto Showtime this weekend — and most signs point towards it being awesome.

How much so? Let’s just say that it stands out greatly in the mind of executive producer Scott Reynolds. In a post on Twitter, he confirms that this installment is his “most favorite thing” that he’s ever written for television. This is someone who wrote numerous episodes for the original show, plus entries within the Marvel universe over at Netflix. For him to say this at this point is a pretty darn big deal.

New Dexter: New Blood discussion! Take a look below to get some thoughts on our most recent episode of the series. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss.

What we can say based on where we are in the story right now is that there is unlimited potential for chaos. The good news for Dexter is that he and Harrison are finally on the same page, and we think that the two are positioned to work together in a way that they haven’t in a long time. However, they also have an enormous threat in front of them in Kurt Caldwell, who they will have to be watching out for over the course of the next several episodes. If that’s not enough, there’s another problem in Angela digging into Dexter — he doesn’t even know that’s going on right now, so that’s a silent threat that could blindside him at any point.

Whatever happens here will directly carry over to the finale — prepare yourself accordingly for that…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter: New Blood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 9?

How do you think the story will set the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: Showtime.)

Next week's episode is my most favorite thing I've ever written for television. So excited to share this ep with the world next sunday. #DexterNewBlood pic.twitter.com/wTO9KsnrQ4 — Scott Reynolds (@jscottamy) December 27, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







