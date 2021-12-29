Blue Bloods season 12: Should Eddie become a Sergeant?

We know already through Blue Bloods season 12 that Eddie is in the process of preparing for the Sergeant’s exam. With that being said, we of course have a few things that we’re wondering about! Take, for starters, whether or not we’ll see her take it and after that, if she’ll pass and get that promotion.

The first thing that we’re looking at when it comes to Eddie’s future is pretty simple: The fact she deserves it. She’s been working as a cop for a long time now and even back before Jamie got the promotion, she was already looking towards it then. She’s also shown that she can work with a variety of partners and she’s even figuring out Badillo, a guy who’s been pretty impossible to work with for a lot of other people on the force.

We suppose the reason why it hasn’t happened so far is because Blue Bloods likes to show a wide array of different parts of the job. If Jamie’s already a Sergeant, it’s probably not as compelling to have two people in the same job. With that in mind, we could see them waiting to promote Eddie until Jamie gets another promotion or the writers have the two doing at least different parts of the job. Granted, we also think they like having a uniform cop doing more of the standard patrol duties. Maybe someday that could be Sean, but the show isn’t quite there at the moment.

Given where we are in the series, it does make sense for Blue Bloods to start to give some love to different people on the force as they move up the ladder. Eddie’s been in this spot a long time and if the writers are considering having Erin run for DA, why not throw some good news Eddie’s way, as well? Wouldn’t it be a good thing to spread the love around?

Related – What sort of problems will Danny struggle with coming up?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Eddie’s story on Blue Bloods season 12 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







