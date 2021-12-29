Euphoria season 2 poster puts Zendaya front and center

For those who are unaware, Euphoria season 2 is poised to premiere on HBO come January 9 — why not go ahead and check out the latest poster?

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see a new image of series star Zendaya as Rue, seemingly standing in front of some sort of bright light. The tagline here is perhaps the most important part of the whole poster: “remember this feeling.”

What will that mean within the context of the story? We wonder if it is a sign of her trying to cherish some of the good times, though it could also have a far darker implication, as well. Euphoria is a story of so many things, whether it be teen struggles, pressures, or even addiction. Rue is someone with an incredible amount of demons at such a young age, and we imagine that her life will be a forever battle against them. Season 2 could show her more who she could rely on, plus also who cannot be trusted. There’s a constant battle over her soul that feels unavoidable at this particular moment in time.

We imagine that HBO is as eager as anyone now to get the show back on the air. Remember that season 1 was a ratings sensation when it first aired, but that was back prior to the start of the pandemic. With Succession now done for at least the foreseeable future (season 4’s likely a year off, at least), they need another hit to hold down the fort. Euphoria could be it, even if it undoubtedly caters to a totally different audience.

