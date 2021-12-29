Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11: New Wheatley battle

Just in case you wanted an early look at Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 11, we’ve got that within! Not only that, but front and center for this one, yet again, is none other than Richard Wheatley.

It’s been determined already that Dylan McDermott is going to be a big part of at least the next stretch of episodes for the show. Given that Wheatley is one of Elliot Stabler’s biggest adversaries ever, it goes without saying that the story ahead is going to be big. This is a guy who just found his way out of prison and with that, the Organized Crime unit will find every way to throw him back behind bars. Of course, doing that is so much easier said than done.

Want to get a few details on how attention could be put on Wheatley in episode 11, the second one slated to air in the new year? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

01/13/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a barrage of cyber-attacks cripples the city, Stabler is convinced Wheatley is involved. Bernadette receives an unwelcome visitor.

Would we love to think that this is the episode where Stabler is going to be taken down a peg? Absolutely, but we also have to be realistic here for a moment — we’ve seen the way the show works and how important Wheatley is of an enemy. While we think there’s a reasonably good chance Elliot will eventually win, it’s likely going to take some time. Also, remember that there’s a completely separate problem in Angela who Stabler isn’t fully aware of as of yet. There are more threats here lurking around every corner!

