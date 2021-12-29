Prepare for Yellowstone season 4 finale with full series marathon

There’s one thing that the Paramount Network loves almost as much as new episodes of Yellowstone — marathons of it. We tend to see this around most major holidays, plus here and there leading up to the start of this season.

Why replay the show so much? It’s a chance to catch viewers watching for the first time, and also an opportunity to just get better ratings than some of their other programming. Remember that the Kevin Costner series exploded in popularity this season, to the point where it’s cable’s #1 show and it is starting to rival even broadcast titans in terms of total viewers. These marathons and frequent repeats have to be attributed as one of the big reasons why.

In a post on Twitter this week, the network confirmed that starting Thursday at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, they are kicking off a marathon of every single episode, we’re going to see all sorts of good stuff air from this point until Sunday night when the finale airs. (Check your local listings for specific per-episode air times — it can get wonky since a lot of them are longer than an hour.)

Hopefully, there are people who can use this to prepare for a big-time finale, one where the stakes are higher than ever. (Warning: Spoilers ahead from the season so far.) Is John Dutton really about to become the Governor of Montana? Or, is there a chance that Jamie and Garrett Randall will make an attempt on his life? Can Beth patch things up with her father? These are just a few things to think about entering the current conclusion to the story. We’re sure that a season 5 is coming, but it has yet to be formally announced.

What do you think is going to happen on the Yellowstone season 4 finale?

Not only that, but are you planning to watch the full series marathon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments and once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing those. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

A full series marathon seems like the best way to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022! #YellowstoneTV season 1 starts Thursday at 12pm ET, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/tgx44Uv55S — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) December 27, 2021

