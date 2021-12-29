Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11 spoilers: Is Noah being bullied?

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 11 is going to be the second one airing in the new year, and it features a different sort of story for Olivia Benson.

Does Mariska Hargitay’s character still have a case she is taking on with the rest of her team? Absolutely, but there’s also something a little more personal: Trouble for her son Noah. What’s happening to him at school? A big part of this episode could revolve around him being bullied and her trying to get to the bottom of it.

For a little more insight on the case, meanwhile, take a look at the full SVU season 23 episode 11 synopsis:

01/13/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A boy disappears after meeting up with an online gamer. Benson suspects her son is being bullied.

What the writers may be lifting the veil on case-wise within this episode is a problem that has been serious for several years now. In the world of online gaming, you can get close to some of your fellow players without knowing a single thing about them in real life. The anonymity is incredibly dangerous, and it is unfortunately quite easy to imagine predators taking advantage of the medium to take advantage and lure out potential victims. It’s also a difficult case to investigate, but we don’t want to leap to too many conclusions as of yet until we see the story itself play out.

Hopefully, this won’t be the final episode of SVU for the month of January. Just remember that with the Olympics coming in February the show will be off the air for a little while then; why not give us a few more stories to sink our teeth into before then?

