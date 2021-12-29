Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? More on season 1 episode 11

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Given where we are in the story right now, it absolutely makes sense to want more info!

Obviously, we’re right there with so many of you in wanting another episode on the air; we’re just not going to get it for the next couple of weeks. The network has already confirmed that the drama won’t be coming back until Tuesday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The title for this hour is “Just Desserts” and if you do want more details all about it, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Bid Week at the Gracities finds Angela as close as ever to getting everything she wants. Meanwhile, Teddy confronts Leah, as she questions her mother about what happened the night Eve was arrested and Raymond is desperate to get Jack’s Darmon shares away from Teddy and cover for Olivia with the police. Then, Piggy comes clean to Tyrique about his father in the “Just Desserts” winter premiere episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-110) (TV-14 L)

Given that the only stories left to tell this season will come over the course of a two-hour finale event, we can’t state enough how important this episode is. Some secrets are going to be revealed; however, we also don’t think that Angela is going to be as close to her dream come true as she’d probably like. She may take a few steps forward in the right direction, but given what we’ve seen from this show over the years, that will probably also lead to a few leaps back. Just prepare for a few more shockers before all loose ends are tied together.

