Power Book IV: Force: Should we expect a full trailer soon?

We’re at the halfway point now in Power Book II: Ghost season 2, and we’re less than a month and a half away from Power Book IV: Force.

It goes without saying that we’re excited for this show; it’s hard not to be! Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan was one of the best parts of the original Power, and we know that he’s ambitious, dangerous, and also someone looking to create a whole new business for himself in the Windy City. The producers kept us waiting for a long time to see his story, and we’re going to get a chance to do so in early February.

Now that we are so close to the premiere, we have to expect a longer trailer soon, right? If we had to wager, we think that Starz will be rolling out something more substantial before an upcoming episode of Ghost. After all, one of the reasons for this current hiatus is to make the two shows a little bit closer to each other in air dates. That will help to ensure that people are still subscribed in order to check out Force, meaning that there could be great retention.

What we want to see from a Power Book IV trailer is pretty simple: A greater understanding as to who Tommy Egan is in his new life. Of course, we know he excels at causing chaos, but what’s at the root of this series? What can expect beyond just action?

Do you want to see a Power Book IV: Force trailer coming in the near future?

