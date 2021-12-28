Is FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International new tonight, Dec. 28?

Is FBI new tonight over on CBS? What about its two spin-offs in FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International? Just as you would expect, there is a lot to talk through here!

The first order of business here, though, is getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no installment of any of these shows on the air tonight. As for the reason why, that has a thing or two to do with us still being right in the middle of the holiday season. CBS doesn’t want to lose any viewership this time of year and with that in mind, they are taking one more week off.

Here is where we offer up the silver lining: The hiatus is almost over! Next week all three of these shows are going to be back on the air and with that, it’s our hope that we have resolution to a number of big stories that we’re currently in the midst of exploring. For a few more details right now on what to expect from these shows, just take a look at the synopses below…

FBI season 4 episode 10, “Fostered” – As the team investigates a string of jewelry store robberies that culminate in a double murder, they uncover a connection to a 16-year-old boy trying to survive the foster care system. Also, Tiffany becomes personally invested after learning about the boy’s ill-fated upbringing, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 1 episode 9, “One Kind of Madman” – The team jets to Bulgaria when terrorists hold hostage for millions in cryptocurrency a concert hall filled with multinational student performers and their families. Also, Raines is intent on proving his field skills, and Forrester receives news of their dog, Tank, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 10, “Incendiary” – The team hunts for a young man who is using napalm-style bombs to attack his targets. Also, with Tali away, Jess and Sarah begin to adjust to their empty nest, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

All in all, isn’t this a lot to look forward to? We tend to think so.

