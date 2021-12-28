Call the Midwife season 11 premiere promo: The future of Nonnatus

Sunday night’s Call the Midwife season 11 premiere is right around the corner and at this point, we have a solid sense of what’s coming!

In the wake of the Christmas Special, it’s fair to say that Lucille and Cyril are well on their way to having a happy and prosperous future. Yet, is there also romance in the cards elsewhere? The promo below hints at some great stuff coming up for Trixie, even though nothing can be altogether confirmed in a few seconds alone.

We don’t get the sense from watching this that the BBC One staple is out to completely alter its DNA in the new season, even if it seems as though Nurse Crane is going to have some sort of life-altering experience. At this point, Call the Midwife knows what it is and also what it wants to be. When you have this clear of an identity as a show and this loyal of an audience, you want to bring together stories that you know they will love and appreciate. This means tales about family, love, commitment, and even heartbreak. This show can make you cry and the producers don’t shy away from that in the slightest.

One of the things we’re most excited to see story-wise is how Call the Midwife continues to keep up with the changing times and the ways in which mothers-to-be give birth. They’ve always presented small changes as honestly as possible and we doubt that this will be any different this go-around. Just as important as the changes themselves will be, of course, how some of these characters react to them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see on the Call the Midwife season 11 premiere?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming, and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Call the Midwife is back for a new series! Watch @CallTheMidwife1 on iPlayer from 2 Jan, 8pm pic.twitter.com/i45MEyGM1Q — BBC (@BBC) December 28, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







