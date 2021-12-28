Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Atwater makes a key decision

Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 is the second one airing in 2022, and all signs already suggest it will be big for Kevin Atwater.

So far this season, what we’ve seen is LaRoyce Hawkins’ character try to have a relationship with Celeste. However, the two met under less-than-ideal circumstances; not only that, but she doesn’t know he’s a cop. This is a delicate situation for him since real feelings could easily get in the way of the job. We’ve wanted him to have some stability in his personal life for a really long time but even when he comes close to getting it, something always seems to get in the way. Hence, precisely where things are right now.

Season 9 episode 11 is titled “Lies,” which is hardly the most reassuring title in the world. Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a sense of the central case and a good bit more:

01/12/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight employs his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case. Atwater, who once again struggles to reconcile his personal and professional life, reaches a decision.

We think that in general, one of the chief narrative struggles for Voight in the new year will be working to navigate what is effectively a new paradigm for himself. Halstead is insistent on being involved in any and all under-the-radar operations Hank is working on. He wants to save him from himself, but at the same time also save Intelligence. The more shady stuff Hank does engage with, the riskier it becomes for him and everyone else in the unit. We imagine things getting rather messy over time here, and we say that mostly because Voight is not the sort to play altogether well with others.

