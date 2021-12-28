Blue Bloods season 12: A challenge ahead for Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny

While we wait for Blue Bloods season 12 to return to CBS a week from Friday, why not have a discussion now about Danny Reagan? Donnie Wahlberg’s character has had a number of interesting stories over the years, and he could be set up for another one in the new year.

What could the central theme for it be? We imagine that it’s something along the lines of adjustment, since he’s going to have to prepare for some time potentially without Baez as a partner. We haven’t see Marisa Ramirez’s character out in the field with him in photos for the show’s January 7 return, and we imagine that’s due to her need to recover after being put in a near-death situation on this past episode. If the writers decide to throw her out in the field again too soon, then it comes across as super-unrealistic.

We think losing Baez, even if it’s temporary, could throw Danny back into a tough place where he thinks he’s too difficult or stubborn in the field. For a time, the rub on him was that he couldn’t keep a partner — if he still has an insecurity or two about that, this whole storyline could be a way to manifest this in some shape or form. It’s also going to put him in a spot where he has to utilize his social skills to work with other people. For example, Lyle Lovett is returning in the new year, as evidenced by the photo above. You’ll see that, and also him having to deal with a Jimmy Buffett impersonator (ironically played by Jimmy himself) in the January 14 episode.

Baez’s departure is not permanent, as we have heard that she’ll be back, at the latest, for the January 21 episode. Still, we could see Danny being thrown for a loop until then.

