Chicago Fire season 10 episode 11 spoilers: Brett sees Scott, Amelia

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 11 is going to air on Wednesday, January 12, and it could prove quite satisfying to many Sylvie Brett fans.

We know that there have been people for a little while hoping to see Scott and Amelia back on the show; yet, there are a lot of logistical challenges with getting a super-young performer for Amelia on set during a pandemic. It’s one of the reasons why the two haven’t been addressed so much over the past year, though we’ve always assumed that Sylvie remains an important part of their lives.

Luckily, it’s nice to know the two are coming back for this episode! The title here is “Fog of War,” and the synopsis gives you a little more insight on what lies ahead:

01/12/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : On a call with Station 37, a firefighter is struck by a power line and decides to lash out after her injury. Brett is visited by Scott and Amelia. Violet gets a surprise envelope. The rest of 51 enters a contest.

What’s happening with Violet’s envelope? This could be one of those stories that is fun and innocent, but it’s hard to know until we actually get more info. The contest feels more like the lighthearted story of the week, and we hope that it’s one of those stories that leads to a lot of the characters frequently bickering with each other. We want opportunities to laugh throughout the hour, especially since so many of us are still going through a hard time.

Remember that episode 11 is actually the second episode airing in the new year; Chicago Fire will be returning from its holiday hiatus on Wednesday, January 5, and it will be joined of course by both Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

