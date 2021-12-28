The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 spoilers: Reddington looks into Dembe

Today NBC released some official details about The Blacklist season 9 episode 8, and this one seems to directly address the cliffhanger from earlier this month.

Why did Dembe seemingly give Liz the letter prior to her death? If he did this (and it seems like he did), it represents him going directly against what Reddington wanted. Even if he had the best of intentions with this act, it would still be considered a direct betrayal and a tremendous hurdle to the two having any sort of relationship in the future. We’ve already expressed our concern that the show is going in a Mr. Kaplan 2.0 direction here, and we hope that they are going to surprise us.

If you look below, you can see The Blacklist season 9 episode 8 synopsis, and it offers up at least a small sense of Reddington’s next move:

01/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds for a major sports betting syndicate. Red digs deeper into Dembe’s betrayal. Ressler struggles with sobriety.

Important odds and ends

This episode is titled “DR. Razmik Maier,” though we don’t take a lot away from that right now other than that they’re probably a Blacklister of the Week. Meanwhile, for those wondering if episode 7 (airing on January 6) is going to address the cliffhanger, the answer is “probably not.” All signs point towards this being a huge Ressler episode, and one that explains further what happened to him after the death of Liz.

