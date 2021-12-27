Batwoman season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Stopping Poison Mary

For anyone out there who didn’t know Batwoman season 3 episode 8 is the first installment of 2022 — and to the surprise of no one, it’s going to be crazy. Within this upcoming story you’re going to have both the new and old incarnations of Poison Ivy, as both of them make their presence felt across Gotham. What we’re about to see is the Bat-Team pushed in ways that they haven’t quite been before.

To be specific, Ryan, Luke, and Sophie are all going to be presented with a choice — but what are they going to decide? How far are they going to go for the sake of justice? There’s a lot to prepare for here, and that’s without even mentioning Marquis becoming the show’s own version of the Joker.

For a few more details about this episode now, check out the full Batwoman season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

EXTREME MEASURES – Mary (Nicole Kang) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sisterly bonding, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) are desperate and willing to do almost anything to stop them…even entertaining a dangerous proposition by Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) that finally rid Gotham of Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan). As the team hunts for the source of Poison Mary’s power – and potential demise – Renee is forced to revisit her heartbreaking past. Meanwhile, Marquis (Nick Creegan) grows more unhinged and throws a spectacularly sinister soiree at Wayne Tower…and everyone is invited. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Daphne Miles (#308). Original airdate 1/12/2022.

By the end of this episode, will we see the end to the Poison Mary arc? It’s possible, but it really feels like it hasn’t been going that long! Granted, this isn’t a super-long season and with that, certain parts of the story are going to move quickly. They almost have to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Batwoman and what could be coming up next

What do you most want to see when it comes to Batwoman season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







