Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight over on CBS? Are we finally going to have a chance to see what the long-term future holds here? Just as you would imagine, there are a lot of exciting things coming up for the future of the series.

So where should we begin? We suppose that the best possible place is going ahead and sharing some of the bad news: Yet again, we’re in a week here without any new episodes. With that being said, at least we’re starting to near the end of the road for the break! Monday, January 3 is when the show returns to the network, and it will be doing this alongside some other shows in NCIS, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola. The first episode back carries with it the title of “Lost,” and you can get some more news all about that via the synopsis below:

“Lost” – NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s team while investigating a shipping container filled with contraband weapons. Also, Tennant debates arresting Alex’s friend’s dad, knowing it will cause her friend to move away, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So what is coming up beyond this? Well, CBS did confirm today that there is a new episode titled “The Game” set for Monday, January 17 — though unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of other news out there about what to expect in it. The Monday-night lineup is going to be off once more on January 10, as the network does not want any of their programming to compete against the national championship game in college football.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 10?

Are you glad that the series is almost back on the air? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







