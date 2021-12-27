Cobra Kai season 4: Prepare for an epic cast Q&A!

Welcome to Cobra Kai season 4 premiere week! It’s been a long time coming and yet, we’re almost at the point where the show can be front and center once more. This entire week will likely be full of big surprises and teasers for what’s coming up next, which shouldn’t come as a shock since there isn’t much else premiering. The Karate Kid revival can really step into the spotlight and hype up what is sure to be an action-packed season.

Do you want to see the cast take part in an exciting Q&A session while we wait? Rest assured, that opportunity is coming sooner rather than later.

Watch our Cobra Kai season 4 preview now! Take a look below to get some of our thoughts heading into the new season. Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are more updates on the way, including daily reviews after the premiere drops.

In a post on Twitter, the official account for the show below revealed that tomorrow at 10:30 p.m. Eastern, you’re going to have a chance to watch the cast talk about what makes season 4 so exciting. While there are probably going to be spoilers from the first three seasons wedged in there, we imagine that there won’t be any huge reveals for season 4 in there. It’ll just be a chance to see some familiar faces and have a good time.

In case you haven’t heard as of yet, Cobra Kai season 4 is the first one made exclusively for Netflix. The third season ended up airing there, but at the time it was written there was still some uncertainty there. Expect slightly longer episodes and a few more big-time surprises as the show really takes advantage of its platform’s extensive resources. Of course, we also expect it to retain its identity every step of the way.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Cobra Kai season 4 premiere?

Join the cast of Cobra Kai TOMORROW December 28th at 7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET as they talk about the most BADASS parts of Season 4! Tune in on the Cobra Kai Twitter or Facebook. pic.twitter.com/7HY2dQDyyY — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 27, 2021

