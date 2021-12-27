Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get another episode after a hiatus the past couple of weeks? We’ll of course answer that question ahead, plus share what we know about the next couple of episodes in general.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves here, let’s start with the state of things tonight. Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air. This is the final week of a planned hiatus, as Sean Murray and the rest of the cast will be back next week with a story titled “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Watch our latest NCIS review! Take a look below to get even more thoughts on the final episode of 2021. After you check it out, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s where there are other updates coming for the rest of the season.

If you haven’t gotten any details about this episode yet, be sure to look at the synopsis below — we’ll hopefully be getting a promo for this sooner rather than later.

“Pledge of Allegiance” – NCIS is called in when Navy Chief Warrant Officer Rafi Nazar (Artur Zai Benson) is suspected of trying to sell stolen classified Navy software used to pilot combat drones, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

What about beyond this?

We can confirm today that there is a new episode currently set for Monday, January 17, as well — NCIS will unfortunately be back on hiatus on January 10, with the reason being tied to the college football championship game.

