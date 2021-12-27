NCIS season 19 ratings: Why CBS will easily want a season 20

We’re in the midst of a long NCIS season 19 hiatus at present, so what better time to start looking towards the future?

At the moment, CBS has yet to confirm that there’s a season 20 coming for the long-running crime drama, though at the same time, they haven’t renewed much of anything as of yet. It’s still a little bit early! However, we tend to think they’re at least thinking about it, especially with some of the latest numbers in mind.

In a new report over at TVLine, you can see a compiled list of CBS shows and some of their total numbers when you include seven days of DVR playback. In this metric, NCIS right now is averaging 11.43 million viewers, which makes it the most-watched entertainment program on TV. (This, of course, excludes sporting events and one-time specials.) It is even generating more total viewers right now a week than Yellowstone, which is widely considered to be the biggest show around these days.

While the viewership for NCIS may not be what it once was, you look at those numbers and it’s easy to see why CBS will want a season 20. The fact that they are holding onto this #1 spot even without Mark Harmon speaks volumes about the loyalty of this audience; we’ll just have to see now where the numbers go the remainder of the year.

Do you think that we’re going to see an NCIS season 20 renewal at some point in the next couple of months?

