Is All American new tonight on The CW? Are we going to get a chance to dive back into Spencer’s world?

We don’t think we have to say all that much why we’re excited for the road ahead — just think of what we’ve seen already! At the end of the most-recent episode not only did we see Billy’s father in a life-or-death situation, but Spencer also took the fall for some of his own teammates’ actions. He’s putting his future at school, and quite possibly his playing career beyond that, in a certain degree of jeopardy all for the sake of being there for people he cares about. We admire his commitment to the other guys, but worry about what the aftereffects of it are going to be.

Unfortunately, we’re still in a spot here where we won’t get to see the other side at any point in the near future. There is no new episode of All American on the air tonight; not only that, but there’s not another episode on the air until February! It’s a long time to wait, but we do very-much hope that it will prove to be worthwhile.

So we know that there’s a lot of great stuff coming for the rest of this season, but what does the future hold beyond that? Could we actually see a season 5 at some point? It’s absolutely a fun thing to think about. It also feels like more or less a sure thing. Even though the live ratings are down about 18% versus season 3, All American is one of the most-popular shows The CW has in terms of streaming performance. It’s also got an extremely devoted audience. Ultimately, we have every reason to think it has quite a long future ahead for it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see on All American season 4 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







