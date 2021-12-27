The Bachelor spoilers: See Clayton Echard, Jesse Palmer on night one

There are a few things that are going to stand out about The Bachelor when it returns in one week’s time. Take, for example, the return of the iconic mansion! This is the first season in two years where the show is back in its traditional setting, but there are a few changes that you’ll notice.

Take, for starters, the presence of one Jesse Palmer. We don’t want to say anything is 100% certain about the long-term future here, but it does seem like he could very well be the new overall face of the franchise following Chris Harrison’s exit. He’s got experience working with executive producer Mike Fleiss on multiple levels, has done a lot of hosting over the past decade, and also can relate to the experience of being a lead. He was somewhat of an obvious choice for this job, but we won’t judge him one way or another until the show actually airs.

The most important thing is that this season of The Bachelor will be about the lead (Clayton Echard) more so than anything else. We got the sense on last week’s After the Final Rose that production is really trying to strategically push him as the underdog mentioned in the key art for the season. There’s an awareness that not everyone out there wanted him to get the gig — it’s not so much something against him, but rather an indictment on his lack of screen time compared to other contenders. We just don’t know that much about him.

We’ll give this season a chance, mostly because some of the previews for what’s coming make it appear incredibly messy. If you like drama, this could be right up your alley regardless of the lead!

